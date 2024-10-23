Midwest's first-ever physical Google Store to open at suburban Chicago mall

The Midwest's first-ever physical Google retail store will soon open at a popular suburban Chicago mall, according to a press release.

Google Store Oakbrook will officially open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Oakbrook Center shopping mall, the release said.

"For the first time ever, shoppers in the Chicago area will be able to have hands-on experiences in a dedicated retail space with products made by Google, such as Pixel phones, watches and tablets, Nest cameras, Fitbit trackers and branded merchandise," the release added.

Google Store Oakbrook marks Google's fifth physical retail store, the release said. It's also Google's first store in the Midwest, and the first inside a shopping mall. Google's other stores are located in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York, Mountain View in California and in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We’ve heard from customers how useful it is to try out our products in person, like giving Gemini Live a spin on the Pixel 9 Pro, or using the Google Home App on the Pixel Tablet," the release said. "Visitors to our Oakbrook store will get a similar hands-on experience with our products, services, and AI experiences."

The store will contain an "extensive selection" of products made by Google, the release said. Shoppers can also buy online and pick up their orders in store, the release added.

Additionally, the store will have experts on hand to troubleshoot issues with products, provide Pixel phone repairs and more, the release said.

The store, located at 63 Oakbrook Center, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.