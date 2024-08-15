Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: Aug. 16-19

From concerts to craft beer fests, there are plenty of ways to enjoy one of the last weekends of summer in Chicago.

Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel

WHAT: "Blues Brothers" Dan Akroyd and Jim Belushi return to the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site for a live performance.

WHERE: 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17, gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Fan Expo Chicago

WHAT: Fan Expo Chicago is the ultimate fandom weekend of celebs, cosplay, comics and more.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 16 - Sunday, Aug. 19

Zoo Brew

WHAT: Check out the animals and sip on your favorite beer at Brookfield Zoo's popular Zoo Brew event Saturday afternoon.

WHERE: 8400 31st St., Brookfield, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17th

Microbrew Review

WHAT: The Oak Park Microbrew Review, the Midwest’s largest zero-waste beer festival, is entering its 17th year with new brewers, new sponsors, and a bigger and better Iron Brewer Competition

WHERE: Marion Street, Downtown Oak Park

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17

Grant Park Music Festival

WHAT: The Grant Park Music Festival, featuring the Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus, wraps up its 90th season and says goodbye to longtime conductor Carlos Kalmar with two concerts this weekend.

WHERE: Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18

Bon Fest Chicago

WHAT: Experience a traditional Japanese summer festival at Bon Fest Chicago, featuring taiko drumming, bon odori dancing and more.

WHERE: NEWCITY, 1457 N. Halsted, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

International Cultural Festival

WHAT: The 5th Annual International Cultural Festival will feature representatives from 42 countries and showcase a rich display of culture and cuisine.

WHERE: Calvary Redemption Center, 5214 Main St., Skokie, IL

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.

XL Film Fest

WHAT: Creative Cypher presents the 2nd annual XL Film Fest, the pre-imminent Black storytelling festival in Chicago.

WHERE: Various Venues in Hyde Park

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 16 - Sunday, Aug. 18

Chicago Jazz Philharmonic: 'Through Ella's Eyes'

WHAT: Orbert Davis' Chicago Jazz Philharmonic and the Logan Center for the Arts Present, "Through Ella’s Eyes- a 107th Birthday Celebration."

WHERE: 915 E. 60th St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

Navy Pier: Noche Caribeña

WHAT: The Puerto Rican Arts Alliance presents Noche Caribeña, a concert featuring multiple music genres, including Puerto Rican and Afro-Caribbean folk, popular Latin American, big band, salsa, ballads, bomba and plena interpretations.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17, 5 p.m.

Frankie Knuckles House Music Festival

WHAT: Rebuild Foundation hosts the 3rd annual Frankie Knuckles House Music Festival, honoring Rebuild's stewardship of Frankie's personal vinyl collection at the Stony Island Arts Bank.

WHERE: Kenwood Gardens, 6929 S. Kenwood Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m.

Anirudh: Hukum World Tour

WHAT: After delivering three chart-busting albums in 2023, Indian composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander returns to the big stage to perform his chart-topping hits.

WHERE: NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy, Hoffman Estates, IL

WHEN: Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.

Imagine Dragons: Loom World Tour

WHAT: American pop rock band Imagine Dragons bring their Loom World Tour to the Chicago area.

WHERE: Credit Union 1 Amphitheater, Tinley Park, IL

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.