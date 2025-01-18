Winter

These roads are most feared by Illinois drivers in the winter: Survey

Illinois residents revealed they'd most prefer to avoid certain roads in the winter.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It's the coldest time of the year - one some prefer and others dread.

Regardless of what you think about winter, driving in it can be challenging - even for the most skilled motorists. Roads can be especially slick, traveling can take longer and there are more hazards to look out for.

When it comes to Illinois residents, there are a few roads they'd prefer to steer clear of in the winter.

Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach conducted an online survey of 3,000 drivers to determine the most feared roads in America to travel on during the season.

Three of the top five most feared roads - including the number one spot - were claimed by state highways in Alaska; the other two were in New York and Pennsylvania.

On a nationwide level, Interstate 90 in Illinois - an expressway all too familiar with Chicago-area drivers, ranked 16th out of 200.

Listed below are the other Illinois roads that made the list, and all happen to be interstates:

51. Interstate 80

68. Interstate 55

85. Interstate 94

181. Interstate 57

