Several Midwest locations among TIME's ‘World's Greatest Places'

TIME Magazine has come out with its list of the greatest places to visit and stay in the world, and a group of Midwest spots have cracked the top-100 in this year’s edition.

According to the publication, editors solicited nominations of places from correspondents and contributors, and prioritized “new and exciting experiences.”

The list was expanded from 50 cities to 100 destinations for the 2024 edition, and four of those locations are found within the Midwest.

Here is a rundown of the top-tier locations within driving distance of the Chicago area.

The Manchester – Lexington, Kentucky

The hotel, located in the city’s Distillery District, features 125 rooms with a bespoke bottle shop, a lobby bar and a rooftop bar, according to Lexington tourism officials.

Lexington is best-known as being the home of the University of Kentucky, but also features plenty of iconic distilleries, horse farms and other historical monuments, including a home where former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln grew up.

The Inn at Stonecliffe – Mackinac Island, Michigan

A massive renovation at the hotel has restored its picturesque beauty, with “breathtaking views and cultural history” aplenty, according to tourism officials on Mackinac Island.

An expansive lawn on the lake provides incredible views of the Mackinac Bridge, as well as the strait that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. There is also an on-property apple orchard and a bird sanctuary, as well as beehives and a massive garden.

CPKC Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

The newly-opened stadium is home to the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, and is the first privately financed stadium ever built for a women’s soccer team.

According to Time, all of the seats in the stadium are located within 100 feet of the playing surface, making it an incredible experience for fans looking to remain close to the action.

The Rabbit hOle – North Kansas City, Missouri

This museum “celebrates and brings to life a century of American children’s literature,” according to its website.

The museum boasts an immersive, multi-sensory experiences for children and adults, and also includes a bookstore, a maker’s space, a resource library and a print shop, making for a hugely fun experience for visitors of all ages.