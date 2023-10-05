These are the richest people in Illinois, according to Forbes

A new list has revealed the richest people in America for 2023, and more than a dozen of them are from Illinois.

According to a Forbes report titled "The 400 Richest People in America," 13 people of the world's richest people are from the Prairie State. And though you may not recognize all of their names, a few will certainly stand out.

Topping the list for Illinois was Lukas Walton, with a net worth of $24.2 billion. Walton, 37, is a grandson of Walmart found Sam Walton, the report said. Overall, Walton ranked as No. 31 on the list.

Walton also ranked as 74th on Forbes' 'World Billionaires List," released earlier this year.

The second richest person in Illinois according to the list was Patrick Ryan, who landed at No. 70 with a net worth of $10.1 billion. According to Forbes, Ryan, 86, is the CEO and founder of Ryan Specialty Group, a Chicago-based wholesale brokerage and specialty insurance firm.

Here are the other Illinoisans who made the list:

No. 176: Neil Bluhm, 85, $6.3 billion -- owner of iconic Chicago properties including 900 North Michigan Ave. and the Ritz Carlton

No. 184: Mark Walter, 63, $5.7 billion -- CEO of investment firm Guggenheim Partners

No. 184 (tie): Ty Warner, 79, $5.7 billion -- creator of Beanie Babies

No. 192: Joe Mansueto, 67, $5.6 billion -- started independent investment research firm Morningstar

No. 192 (tie): Thomas Pritzker, 73, $5.6 billion -- one of 11 billionaire heirs to the Pritzker family and currently serves as the executive chairman of Hyatt hotels

No. 227: Elizabeth Uihlein, 78, $4.9 billion -- president of Uline, a large distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies

No. 227 (tie): Richard Uihlein, 78, $4.9 billion -- president of Uline

No. 267: Eric Lefkosky, 54, $4.3 billion -- founder of Groupon

No. 273: Joseph Grendys, 61, $4.2 billion -- CEO and president of poultry processer Koch Foods which slaughters, ships and sells chickens under its own brands and private labels

No. 326: J.B. Pritzker, 58, $3.5 billion -- Governor of Illinois

No. 345: Penny Pritzker, 64, $3.3 billion -- investor and one of 11 billionaire Pritzker heirs

Former Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan also made the list, becoming the first athlete to rank on the list of wealthiest Americans. Jordan, 60, with a net worth of $3 billion, currently resides in Florida. He ranked No. 379 on the list.

Earlier this year, Jordan sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for approximately $3 billion.

You can find the full report from Forbes here.