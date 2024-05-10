Tickets for ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' at Broadway in Chicago go on sale Monday

The Tony Award-winning play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is headed to Broadway in Chicago later this year, with tickets first going on sale on Monday, the touring home announced.

The show will run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre officially from Sept. 26, 2024 to Feb. 1 2025.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. local time Monday, both online and at the theatre's box office.

Previews for the performance will begin on Sept. 10 before the show's 21-week engagement officially begins on Sept. 26.

According to Broadway in Chicago, the show is based on the successful Broadway production currently playing at Lyric Theatre in New York.

The play picks up right where the final Harry Potter film left off, picking up on a new adventure with Harry, Hermione and Ron 19 years after the trio saved the Wizarding World.

The production currently has shows running in New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and London, having recently completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto and San Francisco.

As for the play's performance schedule, preview performances are slated to run Tuesday through Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with additional Monday performances on Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, also at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be matinee preview performances, with shows starting at 2 p.m. on both Sunday, Sept. 21 and Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Opening night for the production is Thursday, Sept. 26, with the show starting at 6 p.m.

During the production's run, regular performances will be Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinee performances at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Additional performances are also slated for the following dates:

Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices for the performances range from $49.00 to $193.00, with a select number of premium tickets available.

Groups of 10 or more can book tickets by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

More information on the production can be found here.