Suburban carnival abruptly shut down early due to ‘large fight,' police say

A large fight resulting in several arrests shut down a suburban carnival early, marking the latest in a string of carnival cancellations in the Chicago area due to safety concerns.

Posen police said just before 7 p.m. Sunday that officers were working to disperse crowds after a "large fight" broke out, the second such incident to take place at the carnival since it began. As a result, authorities said "we have made the difficult decision to shut it down for the safety of all attendees."

"Posen police officers responded swiftly to the incident and are currently working diligently to disperse the crowd and restore order. Several arrests have been made in connection with the altercation," police said in a notice to residents. "We would like to thank all of the surrounding police departments that assisted our officers with this incident."

Police urged residents to avoid the area around the carnival "to allow our officers to manage the situation effectively and ensure everyone's safety." The event was scheduled to run until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The incident was the second large-scale fight to be reported around the suburban carnival in a matter of days.

On Thursday evening, about 20 juveniles were "involved in a disturbance after leaving the carnival grounds," police said.

"During this incident, a loaded handgun was recovered from one of the juveniles' backpacks," the police department said. "This individual has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and transported to the juvenile detention center."

As a result of that fight, officers implemented to new safety measures at the carnival, including bag checks and the removal of "ninja-style face masks."

In April, two suburban carnivals were canceled due to fights and safety concerns.

Lake in the Hills' carnival was halted due to disruptive crowds and reports of fights and Huntley's Citius Illinois Baseball and More Brewing carnival, scheduled to take place in May, was canceled amid unspecified “logistical and safety concerns.”