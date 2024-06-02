3 people in hot air balloon injured from electric shock by power line: NW Indiana officials

Three people riding in a hot air balloon were hospitalized after sustaining electric shock injuries on Sunday evening in Northwest Indiana, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at around 6:57 p.m. near Indiana Route 2 in a rural part of Lowell in southern Lake County.

The Lowell Fire Department told NBC Chicago that three people were in a hot air balloon when it approached power lines. While the balloon didn't hit the wires, it came close enough to cause electrical shock injuries to the three people in the basket, officials said.

The hot air balloon subsequently crashed in a bean field. Two passengers were airlifted to Chicago-area hospitals in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The pilot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Additional information about the incident hadn't been released as of Sunday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate and expected to arrive at the scene on Monday.