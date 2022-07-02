These Are Street Festivals in Chicago This Fourth of July Weekend

With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, Chicagoans are likely looking to get outside and start celebrating Independence Day weekend.

From the Grant Park Music Festival to firework shows, this weekend's street festivals and special events offer a chance to enjoy all the sights, smells, sounds and tastes the city has to offer.

Here are some festivals to visit:

Grant Park Music Festival

Chicagoans can sit back and relax beneath the skyline, taking in the classical music of Saturday's Independence Day Salute. The festival is free in the city's Grant Park.

More information here.

Movies in the Park

In Humboldt Park, the Chicago Park District will show "Encanto" on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. as part of the summer movie series. "King Richard" will also be screened at 8:30 p.m. in Euclid Park.

More information here.

International Festival of Life

The 29th annual African and Caribbean festival will run Saturday through Monday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Washington Park, featuring music performances, dancing and lots of food.

More information here.

Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival

On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to gather in Jackson Park for the House Music festival, showcasing DJs like Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Jesse Saunders, Mike Dunn and Terry Hunter.

More information here.

Independence Day Firework Shows Across the Chicago Area

Looking for a place to watch explosive fireworks displays in the Chicago area this Independence Day weekend? We've got you covered.

Here's a list of where and when you can see fireworks throughout the area.