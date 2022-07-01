2022 Fourth of July: Independence Day Firework Shows Across the Chicago Area

Looking for a place to watch explosive fireworks displays in the Chicago area this Independence Day weekend?
We've got you covered.
Here's a list of where and when you can see fireworks throughout the area -- including the famous show at Navy Pier.
Chicago - Navy Pier
Saturday, July 2, 9 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Antioch
Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
For more information click here.
Barrington Fireworks
Friday, July 1
For more information click here.
Beecher
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Bensenville LibertyFest
Monday, July 4
For more information click here.
Burr Ridge Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Des Plaines Fireworks
Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
For more information click here.
Downers Grove/Woodridge Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Elgin Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Glenview Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Glencoe Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.
For more information click here.
Glen Ellyn Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at dus
For more information click here.
Highland Park Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Joliet Slammers Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.
For more information click here.
Lake Forest Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.
For more information click here.
Lemont Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Libertyville Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Fore more information click here.
Lisle Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Lombard Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Mundelein Community Days
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Naperville Salute
Monday, July 4
For more information click here.
Taste of Oak Brook
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Oak Lawn Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at dusk
For more information click here.
Oswego
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Pingree Grove
Saturday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Romeoville Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Tinley Park Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
For more information click here.
Vernon Hills Fireworks Spectacular
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Wheaton Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.
For more information click here.
Wilmette Fireworks
Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
For more information click here.
Winnetka Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Warrenville Fireworks
Monday, July 4
For more information click here.