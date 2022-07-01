2022 Fourth of July: Independence Day Firework Shows Across the Chicago Area

Looking for a place to watch explosive fireworks displays in the Chicago area this Independence Day weekend?

We've got you covered.

Here's a list of where and when you can see fireworks throughout the area -- including the famous show at Navy Pier.

Chicago - Navy Pier

Saturday, July 2, 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Antioch

Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

For more information click here.

Barrington Fireworks

Friday, July 1

For more information click here.

Beecher

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Bensenville LibertyFest

Monday, July 4

For more information click here.

Burr Ridge Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Des Plaines Fireworks

Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

For more information click here.

Downers Grove/Woodridge Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Elgin Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Glenview Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Glencoe Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

Glen Ellyn Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at dus

For more information click here.

Highland Park Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Joliet Slammers Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m.

For more information click here.

Lake Forest Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

For more information click here.

Lemont Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Libertyville Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Fore more information click here.

Lisle Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Lombard Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Mundelein Community Days

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Naperville Salute

Monday, July 4

For more information click here.

Taste of Oak Brook

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Oak Lawn Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at dusk

For more information click here.

Oswego

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Pingree Grove

Saturday, July 9 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Romeoville Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Tinley Park Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

For more information click here.

Vernon Hills Fireworks Spectacular

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Wheaton Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

Wilmette Fireworks

Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Winnetka Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Warrenville Fireworks

Monday, July 4

For more information click here.