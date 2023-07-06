Legendary rock band The Eagles on Thursday announced what the group is calling their "The Long Goodbye" final tour, with 13 tour dates and cities on the docket -- but Chicago isn't on it.

"After more than 50 years of touring, and consistently selling out arenas and stadiums worldwide, the Eagles will embark on their final tour, “The Long Goodbye”," an announcement from the band read.

According to the announcement, the tour, with special guest Steely Dan, kicks off Sept. 7 in New York City. Following that, the group, will travel to Boston, Newark and Denver, before heading to a handful of Midwestern cities. The group's final tour date is listed as Nov. 17, in St. Paul.

Chicagoans may not have to wait that long to say goodbye, though. According to a message posted by the group, the tour is only in its "planning stages."

"We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round," the band said, "So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set," adding that "the difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand."

The band's message concluded with, "This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Here's hoping The Eagles, one of these nights, will schedule a tour date in Chicago. In the meantime, here's the full list of cities and shows currently listed on their tour:

Sept. 7 -- Madison Square Garden, New York

Sept. 11 -- TD Garden, Boston

Sept. 16 -- Prudential Center, Newark

Sept. 20 --- UBS Arena, Balmont Park

Oct. 5 -- Ball Arena, Denver

Oct. 9 -- Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Oct. 13 -- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Oct. 17 -- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Nov. 2 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Nov. 7 -- Spectrum Arena, Charlotte

Nov. 9 -- PNC Arena, Raleigh

Nov. 14 -- Rupp Arena, Lexington

Nov. 17 -- Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul