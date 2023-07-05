Drake, Beyoncé and more: A look at some of Chicago's biggest concerts this July

You can find a concert almost every night in the Chicago area this July.

After an exciting June that saw Taylor Swift mania and a number of other major performances, the summer of concerts in the city continues.

Here are 21 of the biggest names coming to the area and where to find them:

Drake

The Canadian singer and rapper is coming to Chicago as part of his It’s All A Blur tour with Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage to promote their collaborative album Her Loss. The two-day shows will start at 7 p.m. on both July 5 and 6.

Tickets and more information on the Wednesday and Thursday concerts are available here.

Dave Matthews Band

The American Rock band will perform for its Chicago fans at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion. The Northerly Island venue offers 2-Day Lawn Passes for the July 7 and 8 concerts.

Lawn Passes can be purchased here with more information available on the Dave Matthews Band website.

NE-YO

Singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer NE-YO is bringing his 2023 tour to the Chicago Area with special guest Mario. The pair will perform at 7 p.m. this July 7 at Ravinia.

Tickets for the Northside concert can be purchased here.

Kenny G

Kenny G will be making an appearance in Illinois with his 8 p.m. show on July 7. The Event Center at Rivers Casino Des Plaines will host the American Saxophonist and 80's sensation.

Both additional information and tickets can be found here.

Melanie Martinez

The American singer and songwriter who rose to fame after her appearance on The Voice will be bringing her PORTALs Tour to Chicago this summer. Martinez will perform at 7 p.m. on July 11 at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

More information on tickets and the tour can be found here.

Windy City Smokeout

One of Chicago’s biggest country festivals is returning this year with headliners Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band. Windy City Smokeout will take places from July 13-16 outside the United Center.

More information on the country music festival can be found on the Windy City Smokeout website.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

The world-acclaimed Chicago Symphony Orchestra has been a guest at Ravinia for over one hundred years, with the performance space as its summer residence for more than 80 years. The CSO features numerous concerts alongside varying special guests with concert dates on July 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 28 and 29.

Admission tickets start at $17 and more information on concert dates and tickets can be found here.

Volleywood Festival

Chicago’s only beachfront music festival will take place from July 15-16 at North Avenue beach. The 21+ event is presented by the Chicago Sport & Social Club. The concert will feature 16 hours of music, 14 artists, full-service bars and local food.

More information and ticket options can be found here.

Cheap Trick

Formed back in 1973 in Rockford, Illinois, Cheap Trick has grown to release over 20 albums. The American rock band will be returning back to their home state for their 7 p.m. concert on July 16 for Metro's 40th Anniversary Celebration Finale.

The event is 18+ and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Additional information and ticket prices can be found on the Metro Chicago website.

Big Time Rush

The four-man boyband may have gotten their start with the Nickelodeon show "Big Time Rush", but the group is now touring around the United States. Big Time Rush is bringing their Can't Get Enough Tour to Chicago with a 7 p.m. concert on July 16.

Held at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, more information can be found here.

Summer Dance

July marks the start of Chicago’s Summer Dance series. This concert series held in various parks across Chicago features bands that allow attendees to experience a dance scene. The stages feature a dance floor and various free dance lessons for dancers of all ages and skill.

The concert series run through September and participating parks include Grant Park, Pullman Park, Davis Square Park and more. Additional information can be found here.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is bringing her KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR to Chicago's very own summer. Her 8 p.m. concert on July 18 will be held at the United Center and feature a performance from Cameroonian-American Afrobeat singer Libianca.

More information can be found here.

Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama will be performing in the Chicago area this summer as part of their H.S. Reunion Tour. The 6 p.m. concert will take place on July 21 at the Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

More information on the tour's Chicago location can be found here.

Beyoncé

"Queen Bey" is bringing her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR to Chicago with a 7 p.m. concert on July 22 and 23. Held at Soldier Field, the Chicago concert will mark Beyoncé's 20th city in her 39-city tour.

More information can be found on the tour's homepage.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's - (Subtract) album is out and touring, and making its stop in Chicago towards the end of the month. The singer songwriter will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on July 28 and 6:00 p.m. on July 29 in The Chicago Theatre.

Additional information and ticket prices can be found on the Ed Sheeran website's tour page.

Thomas Rhett

American country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett is bringing his Home Team Tour 23 to Chicago. The 7:30 p.m. concert will take place on July 28 at the United Center.

Tickets can be purchased here starting from $35.50.

The Iron Maidens

The American all-female tribute act to English heavy metal band, Iron Maiden, will be preforming in Illinois towards the end of the month with an 8 p.m. show on July 28. Held at the Arcada Theatre in Saint Charles, fans are still able to purchase main floor tickets to the band.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Regina Spektor

Singer, songwriter and pianist Regina Spektor will be performing at 5 p.m. on July 29 in Evanston. The Canal Shores Golf Club will welcome the Russian-American artist for her Out of Space tour with Allisson Russel.

Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Cavetown

With a blend of both indie rock and pop, Cavetown has grown in popularity with over 8 million monthly streamers on Spotify. Now, he is bringing his Bittersweet Daze tour to Chicago with a 5 p.m. concert on July 29 at the city's own Salt Shed.

Additional information and ticket prices for the concert can be found on the full tour page.

Bret Michaels

The Parti Grad Tour 2023 is Bret Michael's most recent tour, and is making its stop in the Chicago area. Michaels will host a 7 p.m. show on July 29 at the Tinley Park Amphitheatre.

More information can be found on the Bret Michaels website.

Peso Pluma

Mexican rapper, musician and singer Peso Pluma just earned his first number one hit on a Billboard Album Chart with his song "Génesis" right in time for his upcoming Chicago area concert. The 24 year-old is bringing his Doble P Tour to the Chicago area with an 8 p.m. show on July 30 at the Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Ticket prices and additional information on the Tinley Park concert can be found here.

Additional concerts, tours and festivals in the Chicago area can be found on the Ticketmaster website.