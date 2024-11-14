‘The Bear' Season 4 confirmed as show will return in 2025

"The Bear" Season 4 is coming... next year.

The famed Chicago-set comedy-drama series will return for its fourth season in 2025, Disney+ and Hulu announced in a new video this week.

We're just getting started. Discover new and returning favorites streaming next year on #DisneyPlus and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6jhYt9IrAz — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 12, 2024

News that the show would return for a fourth season was reported earlier this year, but the announcement marks the first indication of timing.

The video, which showcased the slate of new shows debuting next year on the platforms, did not show a specific date, however.

The highly acclaimed series follows chef Carmy Berzatto, played by actor Jeremy Allen White, as he navigates the loss of his brother and the opening of a high-end restaurant in Chicago. The show highlights Chicago's vast culinary scene, featuring several city and suburban spots throughout each season, with cameos even from some of the city's most beloved cooking stars.

Last season followed the cast as "The Bear" restaurant aimed to find its footing, but left off on a cliffhanger for fans following their first big review.