Teen, 2 Adults Injured in Grand Crossing Shooting

The shooting was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel

A 14-year-old boy and two adults were injured in a shooting Friday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel, the 14-year-old, a 21-year-old male and 27-year-old female were on a sidewalk when they were approached by an unknown vehicle and someone inside fired shots.

The teenage victim suffered a gunshot wound to the facial area and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital. The 21-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 27-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The victims’ conditions remain unknown.

