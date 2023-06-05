Now comes the Taylor Swift Chicago hangover.

This past weekend, more than 190,000 Swifties -- not counting those who didn't have tickets -- flocked to Soldier Field for three unforgettable nights.

"I woke up at seven without any alarm," one fan, Annie, said. "I was like today is the day, I get to go see Taylor today. Jumped out of bed and was ready."

And from a special guest star, to a special message for Pride month, the singer certainly delivered. As Chicago fans head back to work and Swift moves onto another city, here are five moments from the Soldier Field show to relive.

Swift Delivers Pride Message During Chicago Soldier Field Show

As Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" Chicago stop debuted Friday night at Soldier Field, the icon wished fans a happy Pride Month, which kicked off June 1, and celebrated those who are "living authentically and beautifully.

"One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you, interacting with you, being so loving, so thoughtful and so caring," she said.

Swift also mentioned that "we can't talk about Pride Month without talking about pain."

"... Right now and recently and in the recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have people in the LGBTQ and Queer community at risk," Swift said.

The singer, who has become involved in political activism in the past several years, urged fans to vote in elections, as she has previously, and also encouraged others to stand with the LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Month.

"...We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we're not doing our research on these elected officials, are they advocates? Are they allies? are they protectors of equality?" she asked.

Ticketless Taylor Swift Fans Hold Their Own Concert Outside Soldier Field

At a park outside Soldier Field hundreds of ticketless fans came together Friday to create their own concert experience, despite the stadium's plea to stay away.

"We tried and tried and tried to get tickets, and earlier this week my husband said, 'you know it's going to be a once in a lifetime atmosphere,'" Kelly Kennedy, 40, said to NBC News. "You can't be inside but maybe you can go sit outside and still be part of the experience."

Countless posts across Chicago Facebook groups echoed that sentiment, with one comparing the experience to Ravinia outdoor music Festival in Highland Park.

MORE: Images From Taylor Swift's Friday Show at Soldier Field

"Taylor Swift PSA—if you were one of the unlucky ones who didn’t get tickets, there is still hope!!!," one post in the group "North Shore Mom's Spot Chicago Suburbs" reads. "We went last night without tickets after legit doing all the things for days...But…You can listen outside the field and can hear the songs so well!"

"We were strategic with our placement and it was honestly like Ravinia— beyond exceeded my expectations," the post continues. "You can also get merchandise outside…the XS sweatshirts are huge btw. Just thought I’d mention it in case anyone else is in same boat. I am beyond happy we went..even without tickets! Good luck!!

Special Guest Appearance From Country Star Maren Morris

Country star Maren Morris took the stage in a surprise appearance Saturday leading Morris and Swift to perform their "You All Over Me" collaboration from Fearless (Taylor's Version) for the first time ever live.

Fearless, originally released in 2008 when Swift was known as a country star, was re-recorded and re-released in 2021 with several new songs, including her collaboration with Morris.

Swift mentioned that "You All Over Me" was a song "from the vault" in 2008 and had yet to be released by her. She told the crowd that re-recording meant she was given the opportunity to have "one of her favorite artists" sing on one of the tracks, before letting the crowd in on the surprise.

“And we are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say yes, Maren Morris is actually here!”

Taylor Swift Swallows a Bug

Stars are just like us, even Taylor Swift.

During Swift's third and final Chicago performance at Soldier Field Sunday night, the singer revealed a bug flew into her mouth while she was singing -- and that she had no choice but to swallow it.

📹 | Taylor after swallowing a bug during the show tonight



"Oh delicious… Is there any chance that none of you saw that?… It's fine. I swallowed it." #ChicagoTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/YotkS5FzFk — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) June 5, 2023

“Oh delicious… Is there any chance that none of you saw that?… It’s fine. I swallowed it," Swift says, adding "this has been fun."

Taylor Swift's Mic Problems

Have you ever had a problem with technology when giving a presentation? You're not alone.

Also on Sunday night, Swift found herself screaming into her "lover mic" only to find that it wasn't delivering any sound.

📹 | Taylor having technical difficulties with her mic tonight #ChicagoTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/HQn7Otrnj8 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) June 5, 2023

Eventually, the mic was replaced by a plain old one -- but at least it was working.