Gallery: Images From Taylor Swift's Friday Show at Soldier Field

By NBC Chicago Staff

Taylor Swift took the stage at Soldier Field on Friday for her first of three performances at the lakefront stadium as part of 'The Eras Tour' in what was her first Chicago performance in five years.

Here's a look at some of the images from Swift's Friday concert, showing some of the many outfits the pop star wore during the performance, helping illustrate the changes both Swift's music and celebrity status have seen over the years.

12 photos
1/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
2/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
3/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
4/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
5/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
6/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
7/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
8/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
9/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
10/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
11/12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )
12/12
AP Photo/Vincent Thian
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift

