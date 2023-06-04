Taylor Swift Brings Out Special Guest For 1st Live Performance of Collaboration

Saturday marked the second of three Soldier Field shows for Taylor Swift as part of her "Eras Tour," with those attending last night's show in for a special, first-time surprise.

Country star Maren Morris took the stage in a surprise appearance, leading Morris and Swift to perform their "You All Over Me" collaboration from Fearless (Taylor's Version) for the first time ever live.

Leading up to the surprise performance, Swift talked to the crowd about her decision to re-record her earlier studio albums

Fearless, originally released in 2008 when Swift was known as a country star, was re-recorded and re-released in 2021 with several new songs, including her collaboration with Morris.

Swift mentioned that "You All Over Me" was a song "from the vault" in 2008 and had yet to be released by her. She told the crowd that re-recording meant she was given the opportunity to have "one of her favorite artists" sing on one of the tracks, before letting the crowd in on the surprise.

“And we are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say yes, Maren Morris is actually here!”

Taylor Swift will perform once more at Soldier Field on Sunday night.