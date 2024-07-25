Though long a hallmark of July in Chicago, this year's Taste of Chicago festival in Grant Park has been moved to September, due to major events such as the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the Chicago Air & Water Show and the Democratic National Convention.

While the main event is still more than a month away, one Chicago neighborhood will receive a preview of the iconic event this weekend.

On Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m., foodies can make their way to Marquette Park at 6743 South Kedzie Avenue for food, house music and more.

The one-day event serves as a preview of sorts for the flagship Taste of Chicago festival, which will be held in Grant Park from Sept. 6-8.

The event follows a similar one-day pop-up event held in Rogers Park on June 15, with a third one-day Taste of Chicago event scheduled for Aug. 17 in Pullman Park.

This will mark the second straight year the festival has been held in September, with the shift first being made in 2023 due to the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Also moving dates will be the Chicago Air and Water Show, a two-day spectacle of incredible displays in the skies and waters along Lake Michigan.

With Chicago hosting the Democratic National Convention for the first time since 1996, the Air and Water Show will take place one week earlier than normal, according to city officials.