Chicago Air and Water Show dates shift due to Democratic National Convention

The Chicago Air and Water Show will once again put on incredible displays in the skies and waters of Lake Michigan, but the dates were moved due to one of the biggest political events on the calendar.

With Chicago hosting the Democratic National Convention for the first time since 1996, the Air and Water Show will take place one week earlier than normal, according to city officials.

Typically the show takes place on the third weekend of August, but this year the Air and Water Show will take place Aug. 10 and 11, according to the city.

The Democratic National Convention will take place at the United Center and McCormick Place between Aug. 19 and 22, culminating with the presumed nomination of President Joe Biden as he seeks a second term in office.

According to Chicago officials, more than two million people are expected to attend the Air and Water Show, with North Avenue Beach as its focal point.

This year, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be one of the coheadliners of the show, along with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows, the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and many others.

More military planes and ships will also participate in the fun, with free admission to all spectators.

More information can be found on the city’s website.