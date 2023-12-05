Looking for an affordable way to prepare a holiday meal for your family? Target is back with another deal as good as its $25 Thanksgiving meal.

For the month of December, Target is offering the ingredients to create an unforgettable holiday meal: $25 for four people, and its components are SNAP EBT eligible. The meal’s highlight? Hickory smoked and smoked honey ham for less than $1 per pound.

For under $25, shoppers can get the following with the deal:

Potatoes – 5 lbs.

Corn – 12 oz.

Demi French Bread – 8 oz.

Smoked bone-in ham – 6-10 lbs.

Cream of mushroom soup – 10.5 oz.

Green beans – 14.5 oz.

Holiday Peppermint Sandwich Cookies – 10.5 oz.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

You can find the deal on Target.com. All the ingredients are in one place on the home page where you can easily click "Add to cart” for quick shopping.

Shoppers can also add sides and desserts for as low as $5. Additionally, much of Target’s holiday food and beverage assortment can be purchased for under $5, and some items are as low as $2.

Target’s collaboration with Marks & Spencer is also back for the holiday season with a bigger selection of gourmet food and drinks.

"Our guests turn to Target during special seasonal moments for that combination of value and joy that sets us apart," Target Chief Food and Beverage Officer Rick Gomez said.

Make the job even easier by taking advantage of Target’s free curbside pickup service and same-day delivery through Shipt.

To spice up your feast, Target suggests the following: