2 Chicago-area men cycling across the US to raise awareness for Parkinson's Disease

Two men from the Chicago suburbs are on a mission to raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease by cycling across the United States.

“We're doing about 70 miles a day 4,000 miles total, finishing in hopefully sunny San Diego on July 3,” said Bill Bucklew, from Wilmette, one of the cyclists.

Kevin Murray, from Cary, is the team mechanic and RV driver.

“I'm gonna be helping to tune up the bikes and make sure that everything's running okay,” Murray said.

The two men became friends after they were diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s Disease.

“I was diagnosed in 2012,” Bucklew said.

55 years old, Bucklew is fighting the neurodegenerative disease the best way he knows how.

“We know that exercise is the one thing that slows the progression of the disease,” Bucklew said.

Daniel Corcos is an exercise neuroscientist and Northwestern University, who has met Bucklew several times and supports his mission.

“He has a drive and an energy which are matched by very few,” Corcos said.

Corcos is currently studying the impact exercise has on Parkinson’s.

“The evidence is compelling right now that if you exercise and exercise at high intensity, you will be able to delay the disease progression,” Corcos said.

That’s what motivated Bill to complete 11 triathlons and 44 marathons.

He’s also walked across the United States and the United Kingdom, spreading a message of movement and hope.

Murray joined him on the U.K. trip.

“They just pulled up the billfold and next thing you know, there's 100 pounds. And we didn't ask for money, we're just telling them about the disease and they just want to help out. Alot of people say oh my grandpa had that, my uncle had that, my aunt had that,” Murray said.

For Bucklew, this latest challenge is out of necessity.

“I started thinking about you know, I walked and now I'm having a little bit trouble running. What could I do? Cycling, cycling across the US, just meeting people every day, trying to raise awareness for the things that can help with the lifestyle,” Bucklew said.

Bucklew plans to ride a specialty tricycle, on loan to him from Davis Phinney, an Olympic cyclist.

Phinney also has Parkinson’s disease and supports Bill’s mission, he’s calling “The Long Ride.”

Donations collected along the cycling route will be split evenly between the Davis Phinney Foundation and Team Fox of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.