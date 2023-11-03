If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving deal, Target wants to be at the top of your shopping list.

For the month of November, Target will offer the ingredients to create an iconic Thanksgiving meal for four people, and its components are SNAP EBT eligible. The meal’s highlight? A turkey for less than $1 per pound.

The deal includes the following, but shoppers can mix-and-match items in their cart:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Good & Gather Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup – 22 oz.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

"We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones," said Rick Gomez, Target's chief food and beverage officer, in a statement.

Guests can shop the bundle online or in-store. Those who choose to purchase it online can, on the same day, pick up their order or have it delivered to their home.

Target also offers a variety of other ingredients under $5 to add flair to Thanksgiving meals.

Many Good & Gather sides can be purchased for under $5 – such as salad kits, seasoned sweet potatoes and mac and cheese. Shoppers can also choose from a variety of pie ingredients and pre-made desserts.

In an interview with CNBC, Target CEO Brian Cornell said shoppers are pulling back on spending, even on groceries.

"But even in food and beverage categories, over the last few quarters, the units, the number of items they're buying, has been declining," Cornell said.

"We're going to lean into those big seasonal moments and play to win," he said, "when we know the consumer is looking for something that's new, looking for affordability, looking for that special item for the holiday season."