Malörtsgiving: Jeppson's Malört unveils new flavor for holiday season

Malört is looking to give fans a new reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving (well, maybe).

The iconic Chicago liqueur is offering up a new flavor for the holiday season, mixing a taste of turkey bouillon, sage and cranberry with a side of the distinct and polarizing taste of traditional Malört.

They're calling it: Malörtsgiving.

"This shot will transport you to a Thanksgiving feast, all while maintaining our infamous Malört flavor," the company tweeted Wednesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

NEW LIMITED EDITION MALÖRT DROP 🦃



Introducing: MALÖRTSGIVING! Our newest Seasonal Malört launch is packed with flavors of Turkey Bouillon, Cranberry, and Sage. This shot will transport you to a Thanksgiving feast, all while maintaining our infamous Malört flavor. pic.twitter.com/Z5kwvQ3P6b — Jeppson’s Malört (@JeppsonsMalort) November 1, 2023

The new flavor will only be sold at CH Bar And Table on Randolph Street in Chicago and the company said all proceeds will be donated to charity. This month, that charity will be Lemons of Love, which provides personalized care packages and support for those impacted by cancer.

Shots will be sold for $8 and bottles will be available for $150 through the month of November. Shipping will not be available, however.

The new flavor comes on the heels of a similar fall treat involving the city staple.

Earlier this season, Jeppson's Malört jumped into the pumpkin spice game too.