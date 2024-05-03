Sports

Special Olympics Chicago opening ceremony takes place as games get underway Monday

Thousands of athletes, their coaches and fans attended the Spring Games opening ceremony at Solider Field Friday

By Courtney Sisk

Organizers with Special Olympics Chicago helped get this year's opening ceremony for the spring games underway, with participants gathering Friday morning at Soldier Field.

The 56th annual games kick off on Monday, with Track and Field events slated to take place at Dunbar Park.

"I'm proud to see everyone here," Ray Baker, the president of the Special Olympics Chicago Special Children's Charity Program said.

The program funds events for people with disabilities through the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools.

"Today is a day to honor them and celebrate them, then next week we are at Dunbar Stadium, competing all five days [in] Track and Field," he said.

According to officials, every Chicago neighborhood is represented in this year's games.

Opening remarks at Friday's ceremony were delivered by longtime Illinois U.S. Senator and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin.

"With the beginning of Special Olympics, we open the door to dignity and opportunity," Durbin said.

Dance competitions, talent shows and other performances all led up to the ceremonial running of the torch and lighting of the cauldron, officially kicking off the 2024 spring games.

"The best part is the excitement," Timothy Rubens said.

Rubens has been the coach for Ada S. McKinley Vocational Services for 17 years.

"It's always great to give all my athletes the opportunity to achieve, and that's what this is about," Rubens said.

Two of his athletes, Cornell Wilson and Vernita Love, are competing in the long jump and 50 meter run.

"I like to do everything," Wilson said.

"It’s loud and crazy. I like it, because it helps me with all my friends there," Love said.

Monday marks the beginning of the spring Special Olympics, with events taking place at Dunbar Park.

