Law enforcement expand search efforts for missing Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue

Authorities have broadened their search for missing Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue, police announced Friday, as they encouraged participation in "coordinated and legally permissible search efforts."

The Two Rivers Police Department provided an update on efforts to locate the 3-year-old in a Facebook post, explaining investigators found no sign of the toddler after conducting additional aerial searches and inspecting manholes.

Law enforcement were working to analyze the "extremely large amount" of video and follow up on various leads, authorities said.

Two Rivers police explained they have remained in contact with Elijah’s family regarding the search.

"We will continue a variety of search efforts while also investigating the circumstances regarding the disappearance of Elijah Vue and will release information as we can," police stated.

No major developments have taken place since mid-March, when a blanket belonging to the toddler was found approximately 3.7 miles from where he was last seen.

Elijah was last seen in late February, when the 3-year-old disappeared from an apartment where he was staying with his mother's boyfriend, Jesse Vang. Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, told police she had left the 3-year-old with Vang several days earlier because she wanted him to teach her son “to be a man,” and she had intended to pick him up on Feb. 23, according to a criminal complaint.

On the day of Elijah's disappearance, Vang called police and reported the boy missing, telling officers he had taken a nap and brought the 3-year-old in the bedroom with him. But when he awoke some three hours later, the toddler was gone, according to court documents.

Both Baur and Vang were charged with child neglect, but no charges had been filed in connection with Elijah's disappearance.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up to offer a $40,000 reward for information that leads to Elijah's return and and/or an arrest and conviction in his disappearance.