Chicago Police

2 Children Found After SUV Stolen in Englewood

police lights
Metro

Two young children were found late Sunday after an SUV was stolen with them inside in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Throop, a 31-year-old man exited a running vehicle, leaving a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy inside, along with the keys.

When the man returned approximately 30 to 45 minutes later, the SUV was gone, police stated.

Local

gresham 59 mins ago

Chicago Police Leading Probe Into Fire That Killed Mother, 10-Year-old Girl

Woodlawn 2 hours ago

Man, 22, Shot in the Head in Chicago's Woodlawn Neighborhood

At approximately 9 p.m., officials confirmed the children had been found at 55th and Damen.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicago Police DepartmentEnglewood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us