2 Children Found After SUV Stolen in Englewood

Two young children were found late Sunday after an SUV was stolen with them inside in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Throop, a 31-year-old man exited a running vehicle, leaving a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy inside, along with the keys.

When the man returned approximately 30 to 45 minutes later, the SUV was gone, police stated.

At approximately 9 p.m., officials confirmed the children had been found at 55th and Damen.

Additional details weren't immediately available.