Editor's Note: Madison police are expected to provide another updated on the Abundant Life Christian School shooting around 2:30 p.m. CT. It will play in the video above once it begins.

The person suspected of carrying out a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, Monday was a juvenile and a student at the school, police said.

Officers responded to a call of an active shooter at the school just before 11 a.m., Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a press briefing. When officers arrived, they found "multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds."

A total of nine people were injured, with at least three people killed and six hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, Barnes said. The Madison Police Department clarified that their initial reports of five killed were incorrect.

MORE: What we know so far about Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

One of those killed was the suspect, Barnes said, who was a juvenile and a student at the school.

According to Barnes, the suspected shooter was found by police deceased and "in the building."

Barnes did not provide further information on others who were killed or injured.

Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes gave an update after at least three people were killed during a school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"This is something that we all prepare for, but we hope we never have to do," Barnes said during the update. "We're still going through methodically clearing that school, clearing every vehicle and making certain that there's no other threats to this community, which we believe there are none."

In a message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he was monitoring the situation and "praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

Where is Abundant Life Christian School?

Abundant Life Christian School, founded in 1978, is a private school located at 4901 E. Buckeye Road in Madison, Wisconsin. It has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.

The school serves approximately 200 families from some 56 different churches in the greater Dane County area, its website said, including metropolitan Madison and its surrounding communities.

Photo and video from the scene showed a heavy police response, with multiple fire trucks and police cars surrounding the school, with some roads in the area closed. According to WMTV15, a public safety alert was sent out to nearby phones around 11:20 a.m.

A 12:38 p.m. post from the school's Facebook page said the school had an "active shooter incident."

"Please pray for our Challenger family," the post went on to say.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.