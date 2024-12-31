A suspect was accused of first-degree murder after a woman and teenage boy were fatally stabbed in a domestic incident on Thursday night in west suburban Geneva, authorities said.

Alejandro Cota was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Geneva Police Department responded to a fatal domestic violence call in the 2700 block of Emma's Way in the Emma's Landing subdivision, police previously said. Responding officers found two victims, who later died after being transported to area hospitals. Cota, the suspect, was taken into custody at the scene, officials said.

The victims were identified as Christina Chavira, 47, and Damien Chavira, 13, according to authorities. Autopsies performed on both individuals revealed they died from multiple stab wounds.

Cota, who remains detained in the Kane County Jail, will appear in court on Jan. 9 for a detention hearing.

Information about a possible motive hasn't been released.