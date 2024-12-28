Suspect arrested after 2 killed in Geneva domestic incident

A suspect was taken into custody after two people were killed in a domestic incident on Thursday night in west suburban Geneva, authorities said.

At around 8 p.m., officers with the Geneva Police Department responded to a fatal domestic violence call in the 2700 block of Emma's Way, according to Geneva police. Responding officers found two victims, who later died after being taken to area hospitals.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and detained pending a pre-trial court hearing, authorities said. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office authorized four counts of first-degree murder against the man, who had yet to be identified Friday evening.

The State's Attorney's Office intends to file a petition to deny the suspect pretrial release, police said.

Specifics regarding the incident weren't immediately released by Geneva police.