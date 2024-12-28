Suspect arrested after 2 killed in Geneva domestic incident

A suspect was taken into custody after two people were killed in a domestic incident on Thursday night in west suburban Geneva, authorities said.
At around 8 p.m., officers with the Geneva Police Department responded to a fatal domestic violence call in the 2700 block of Emma's Way, according to Geneva police. Responding officers found two victims, who later died after being taken to area hospitals.
A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and detained pending a pre-trial court hearing, authorities said. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office authorized four counts of first-degree murder against the man, who had yet to be identified Friday evening.
The State's Attorney's Office intends to file a petition to deny the suspect pretrial release, police said.
Specifics regarding the incident weren't immediately released by Geneva police.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.