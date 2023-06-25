Unusual smell reported across several Northwest Indiana counties

A strong sulfur-like odor was reported late Sunday in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana, prompting officials to encourage those with breathing troubles to stay indoors.

The Michigan City Fire Department initially posted about the smell at 5:06 p.m., saying residents might notice a heavy smell of gas outdoors due to a natural gas leak in Porter County. In an update around five hours later, the fire department said the leak had yet to be resolved.

Police in nearby Chesterton said fire and police departments in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties had been alerted to "a presence of a sulfur-like odor spreading across Northwest Indiana."

The smell was believed to have originated in the vicinity of the oil refinery/steel mills located in Lake County, according to the department. Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments have asked residents to not call 911 regarding the odor, explaining dispatch centers have been flooded with a number of calls.

NIPSCO, the gas and electric utility for most of Northwest Indiana, said at around 4 p.m., it was notified about the smell of natural gas near Beverly Shores, Michigan City and Long Beach that spread throughout Lake, LaPorte, Porter and St. Joseph counties.

"NIPSCO supervisors and service workers have been dispatched throughout the service areas to investigate the smell. It has been determined that the smell is not gas related," the utility said in a Facebook post at 9:24 p.m., in part. "The source of the smell remains unknown at this time."

The Lake Station Fire Department noted at 8:52 p.m. that the smell seemed to be dissipating at the time, but explained there didn't appear to be any current danger. The department did encourage anyone with asthma or breathing issues to stay indoors as a precaution.

Check back for updates on this developing story.