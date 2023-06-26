An "operational disruption" at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana over the weekend caused an "unplanned flaring of gases" that prompted 911 calls from concerned residents across a handful of cities who reported strong, sulfur-like and "unknown" odors near their homes.

"Update on Unknown Odor Throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties: Due to severe weather conditions in the region today, BP's Whiting refinery experienced an operational disruption that triggered unplanned flaring of gases from their facility," an overnight post on the Porter County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page read.

"BP Crews have been on site to manage the situation. Community monitoring has been ongoing throughout the day and BP advises they expect the situation to be resolved in the coming hours," the post continues. "They further advise there is no danger to the community at this time. Other industries throughout Porter, Lake and LaPorte Counties have been contacted and we have found no other evidence of releases or spills. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has been notified of the situation and will be conducting follow-up evaluations."

The Michigan City Fire Department initially posted about the smell at 5:06 p.m. Sunday, saying residents might notice a heavy smell of gas outdoors due to a natural gas leak in Porter County.

At 10:03 p.m. Sunday, the fire department posted an update saying that "the natural gas leak" had not yet been resolved. Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Michigan City along with other agencies who had posted about the smell, including the Chesterton Police Department, shared Porter County's post onto their page.

NIPSCO, the gas and electric utility for most of Northwest Indiana, said at around 4 p.m., it was notified about the smell of natural gas near Beverly Shores, Michigan City and Long Beach that spread throughout Lake, LaPorte, Porter and St. Joseph counties, indicating it had received "several hundred calls" from residents in those areas.

"Throughout the afternoon and evening, we have received several hundred calls from customers regarding odors in the air. When we receive those calls, we send service crews and techs into those areas," NIPSCO's most recent update, at 11:09 p.m. Sunday read. "Based on all the readings we’ve conducted, we have not sourced any of those calls to being related to natural gas."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.