A suburban Chicago teenager has died after he was shot alongside two other teens during what his family said was a violent robbery as he traveled to a concert at the United Center Monday.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Wilcott Avenue near West Warren Boulevard.

An 18-year-old from Elgin was traveling with his girlfriend to a Lil Durk concert, which was taking place at the United Center, just blocks away from where the shooting happened, according to his brother Thomas Kendall.

The United Center reported Lil Durk held his First Annual Birthday Bash at the venue Sunday.

While police have not yet released details surrounding the shooting, Thomas Kendall told NBC Chicago his brother and his brother's girlfriend were standing by a car waiting for friends when four young men approached them -- two on Divvy bikes, two on foot -- and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

Kendall said the group exchanged words before the suspects "pistol-whipped" his brother and knocked him to the ground.

Kendall said the information was relayed to him from his brother's girlfriend, who was present at the time of the incident.

Police said two other teens - a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old - were also wounded in the shooting. The 19-year-old was in critical condition with wounds to the rib area while the 18-year-old was in good condition after being shot in the hand and suffering a graze wound to the abdomen.

No one was in custody, police said, and no further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were provided.

As of early Monday morning, the shooting remained under investigation.