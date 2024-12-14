Man shot outside vehicle with 2 off-duty CPD officers inside, police say

A man is in serious condition and was rushed to a hospital by two off-duty Chicago police officers after he was shot in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the 26-year-old man was in a parked vehicle with four other individuals, including the two officers, at approximately 1:28 a.m. Saturday.

When the man got out of the vehicle in the 1000 block of South Mayfield, an individual in another vehicle opened fire, striking him.

An individual inside the victim’s vehicle returned fire, but the suspect vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

The two off-duty officers and the two other individuals inside the vehicle pulled the victim inside and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Neither of the two officers were injured in the incident, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the shooting.