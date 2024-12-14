Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon celebrates 10th birthday in big way

Chicago’s iconic Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 10th birthday on Saturday.

According to city officials, the ribbon welcomed its first skaters on Dec. 14, 2014, and to celebrate there will be plenty of fun activities for families to enjoy on Saturday.

Among those will be a sunrise skate from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., with other events occurring throughout the day.

Beginning at 11 a.m., there will be a “Skating with Santa” event, with face painting and other family activities, according to city officials. That event will run through 1 p.m., with additional “Skating with Santa” hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In the late afternoon and into the evening, professional ice skaters will take to the ribbon for a demonstration as a way of capping off the celebration.

The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon is open seven days a week during the winter months, including special times on holidays.

Skate rental on weekends starts at $21, but those who bring their own skates can use the ribbon for free during the 11 a.m. sessions Friday through Sunday. Those bringing their own skates pay an admission of $5 during other weekend sessions.

Reservations are encouraged via the Chicago Park District’s website, where you can find more information on the ribbon and other policies.

The ice skating ribbon winds its way through Maggie Daley Park along a quarter-mile track. The ribbon is open for several sessions a day and is resurfaced following each two-hour segment, according to city officials.