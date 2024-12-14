Winter weather advisory in several counties as rain/snow mix possible

Mixed precipitation and the potential for slick roads led to a winter weather advisory in a pair of suburban counties Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, that advisory will include McHenry and DeKalb counties, and will run from noon to 8 p.m. The advisory also includes Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties outside of the Chicago area.

The advisory was issued as a mass of moisture moves toward the area, with temperatures not climbing quickly enough to cause the precipitation to all fall as rain, according to forecast models.

That means that for a brief period Saturday afternoon, mixed precipitation is expected across most of the area north of Interstate 80, though it will quickly change to all rain as temperatures rise throughout the afternoon hours.

The only places where the mixed precipitation could linger are parts of northern Illinois further away from Chicago, and the outer edge of that area will be centered around DeKalb and McHenry counties. The mixed precipitation could cause slick road conditions in those areas, with forecasters urging motorists to use caution in the event of any icy buildup on roadways.

Power outages are also possible due to ice buildup, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will continue rising throughout the day Saturday and even into the evening as the rain continues, with highs expected to hit the upper-30s across most of the region. Widespread rain is expected to continue well into the night and could even last until early Sunday morning, according to forecast models.

Scattered rain or drizzle is expected Sunday morning, along with patchy fog, and temperatures will be on the warm side, with lows in the low-40s across much of the area.

Skies will start to clear in the late morning and into the early afternoon, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, according to forecast models.

Temperatures could be even warmer on Monday, with highs in the low-50s, but a chance of rain exists in the morning and into the early afternoon hours, though skies are expected to clear and to provide the chance for some sunshine.

After Monday, temperatures will slowly start to decline, with highs in the upper-30s on Tuesday and then highs in the low-to-mid 30s on Wednesday, with a chance of some rain or some snow across the area depending on high temperatures.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.