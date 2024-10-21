Three teenagers remain hospitalized after a violent robbery and shooting Sunday evening took place blocks away from the United Center as some were heading into the venue for a concert.

The incident took place around 6:56 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wilcott Avenue near West Warren Boulevard, Chicago police said.

As of early Monday morning, a19-year-old male and and an 18-year-old male remained in critical condition after being transported to nearby hospitals for gunshot wounds, police said. The 19-year-old was struck in the rib area, while the 18-year-old was struck in the chest area, police said.

A third victim -- a 15-year-old boy -- was shot in the hand and sustained a graze wound to the abdomen, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, police said, and no further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident were provided.

According to the brother of the 18-year-old, part of the group was heading to the Lil Durk concert when they were violently robbed.

Thomas Kendall told NBC Chicago his brother and his brother's girlfriend were standing by a car waiting for friends when four young men approached them -- two on Divvy bikes, two on foot -- and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

Kendall says the group exchanged words before the suspects "pistol-whipped" his brother and knocked him to the ground.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Kendall told NBC Chicago the information was relayed to him from his brother's girlfriend, who was present at the time of the incident.

As of early Monday morning, the shooting remained under investigation.