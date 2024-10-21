3 teens shot feet from the United Center: Chicago police

Three teenagers were injured in a shooting near the United Center on Chicago's West Side Sunday evening, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 6:56 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wilcott Avenue near West Warren Boulevard. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

A 19-year-old was struck in the rib area and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The second victim, who is 18 years old, was shot in the check and hospitalized in critical condition as well.

The third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the hand and sustained a graze wound to the abdomen, police said. He was said to be in good condition. The shooting occurred as Lil Durk was performing for his First Annual Birthday Bash at the United Center.

No one was in custody.

The shooting remained under investigation late Sunday.