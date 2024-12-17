Suburban homeowner continues lights display tradition that continues to grow each year

A homeowner in suburban Tinley Park goes all out every year for Christmas decorations, donning the home with 300,000 lights and hundreds of figurines to spread some holiday cheer.

The massive display is located at 17321 Avon Lane in Tinley Park.

Known as the TP Christmas House, the homeowner behind the display told NBC Chicago it gets bigger and brighter every year.

“Every year, we like to grow and grow and make it bigger, it’s something for the community,” homeowner Dominic Kowalczyk said. “All of our friends and family come out and help us decorate so we just have a good time doing it.”

Kowalczyk and his family started decorating in the 1990s and later raised money for charity.

“We added a lot of lights to different areas of this place, last year we got this new big video wall there,” Kowalczyk said. “All the stuff is programed to music, there’s a system that does lasers, that does moving lights, there’s a system that does all the regular lights so it’s pretty complex.”

The display has become a tourist attraction, attracting thousands of families every year, who make it part of their holiday tradition.

“It just started as something small and kind of grew and got bigger and bigger and more publicity, so many people come and their holiday tradition,” he said. “So many people have gotten engaged here—it’s just crazy.”



The homeowner said it took four weeks to set everything up with the help from 80 volunteers.

“It’s a pain setting it all up,” he said. “Sometimes it’s frustrating at times, but when it all comes together in the end, to see everybody happy, out here enjoying themselves—it’s great.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The electric bill will cost around $800 a month, and for Kowalcyzk and his family it’s worth every penny.

“They just love it I mean whether they’re little kids or old grandparents—it just appeals to all generations you know, and everybody loves it—it’s so many people’s traditions to come out here and it’s a great feeling.”

Since 2013, they have raised and donated $190,000 to charity, hoping to raise $25,000 this year for Together We Cope, an organization that provides necessities to families in need.

The homeowner said there’s street parking during the week if you want to visit. But on Friday through Sunday, you’ll have to park on 88th Avenue and walk over.

The display is free to the public, and opens daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., running up to New Year's Day.