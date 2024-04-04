Study shows ultra-processed foods have adverse impact on physical, mental health

Health experts are warning about the impact of consuming ultra-processed foods, as the National Institutes of Health estimates American consumer more than half their daily calories from these types of foods.

“It's shocking, but not that surprising to me. And I've even heard, for adolescents and younger children, it could be even higher than that, which is startling,” said Elizabeth Simkus a nurse practitioner with the RUSH Prevention Center.

If you want to know which foods in your pantry are ultra-processed, Simkus said you should check the ingredients.

“You're really looking at having things in the in the processing of the food that are not what you're going to find like in your kitchen,” Simkus said.

Some ingredients to look out for include hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavor enhancers and additives.

These ingredients are often found in packaged snacks, cereals, cookies and even fast food.

A new study published in the British Medical Journal linked high amounts of these foods to a greater risk of adverse health outcomes.

“These types of foods have been linked to things like obesity, metabolic syndrome, certain cancers, and even mental health issues, like anxiety or depression,” Simkus said.

If you are looking to eliminate some of these ultra-processed foods, Simkus said it’s okay to start small.

“Picking one thing at a time, so if you want to focus on snacks first, and thinking of some alternative snacks and trying to reduce the amount of ultra-processed snacking foods that you do,” Simkus suggested.

She also advises people to choose whole foods whenever possible, including fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, and pay attention to nutrition facts listed on packaged foods.

“Being kind of a little detective when we're shopping and looking at ingredient labels, it can make a big difference,” Simkus said.