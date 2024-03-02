Street sign dedication honors fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez-Lasso

Saturday was a day of honor and remembrance on Chicago's Southwest Side as people paid tribute to the life of fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez-Lasso.

“Officer Andrés Vásquez-Lasso showed nothing, but courage as a Chicago police officer. When he stepped up, he stepped up to a duty that most people would never step up too,” said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling.

A veteran on the force for more than four years, the 32-year-old officer made the ultimate sacrifice. Friday marked the one-year anniversary of his death.

“Officer Vásquez-Lasso answered the call to serve and protect Chicago knowing the risk and the difficulties that call may entail,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “His love for our city, his neighbors, and his family was greater than hesitation greater than any fear.”

His family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in blue gathered at the corner of Lawndale Avenue and Marquette Road for a street sign dedication to commemorate his life.

“I hope that this moment this sign can bring us a little peace,” said Chicago Police Commander Bryan Spreyne. “Let this sign stands as a reminder of the person that he was, a reminder of the lives that he saved and the lives that he changed.”

Officer Vásquez-Lasso ran towards danger that tragic day when he responded to a domestic call in Gage Park.

“It’s something that should never be forgotten, especially this week when we are reliving the heroic actions of not only Carlos, but Josh Blas and Ella French, trying to make a difference for the citizens of this city,” said Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Loved ones said his bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten and that his character and passion for a better and safer city is something they will carry on.

“The call that day was not for him. It was not for him, but he did not care if it was not for him,” said Vásquez-Lasso's mother, Rocio Lasso. “He was there to support. God wanted me to return him that day. I know I returned him, but he left a great message, and I hope we continue and won’t let us forget it.”

The void left behind serves as a reminder of what the men and women of the Chicago Police Department have to go through each and every single day.

“I’m going to make sure that your sacrifices do not go unheard or unnoticed,” Snelling said. “We will make sure that every step of the way when we’re out here protecting these streets that you are also protected.”