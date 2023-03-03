18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Murder of Chicago Police Officer to Appear in Court Friday

The 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer in Gage Park late Wednesday afternoon is expected to appear in bond court Friday, according to officials.

Steven Montano, 18, of the 2500 block of South Lawndale Avenue, faces a first-degree murder charge, in addition to felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card and aggravated discharge of a firearm near a school building, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect also faces two misdemeanor charges, for simple assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence respectively, officials said.

Hundreds Attend Prayer Vigil To Support Family Of Chicago Police Officer Killed In The Line of Duty

The 18-year-old was taken into custody moments after fatally shooting 32-year-old Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, after police responded to a call of Montano chasing a woman with a gun.

Vasquez-Lasso and Montano exchanged gunfire following a brief pursuit, with Vasquez-Lasso being struck to the head and leg several times, police said.

The wounded officer managed to return fire, striking Montano in the head. According to officials, its unclear if Montano will appear in person Friday, as he remains in the hospital in critical condition.

"We are heartbroken," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during a press conference Wednesday. "Policing is a big family. People know at some point they may be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice. But you never wish or hope that it actually happens. And tonight, this tragedy did."

According to officials, an investigation is ongoing, and body camera footage from the responding officers is currently being reviewed.

As more details about the incident continue to unfold, here's what we know.

What We Know About the Officer

Andres Vasquez-Lasso

Brown on Wednesday said that Eighth District police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was married, and had recently celebrated five years with the department.

Brown added that the officer has family in Colombia and other parts of the world, and that the department had been working to notify them about what occurred.

"We always ask all of you please respect this family," Brown said Wednesday. "So we'll have more about this offer later, but we're going to go with the family's pace in their comfort level with sharing more about this officer."

“This is a family of public servants, and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy very hard," Brown added.

"He died while protecting Chicago and it's people," the police department said in a statement Thursday. "We will never forget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones. Together, we mourn the loss of our hero."

Late Wednesday, dozens of Chicago police officers and first responders lined city streets and escorted an ambulance carrying the body of the fallen officer from Mount Sinai Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

A somber moment as officers and first responders lined the streets and dozens of cars with lights on escorted an ambulance carrying the body of a Chicago police officer killed in the of duty Wednesday from Mount Sinai Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

When and Where The Officer Was Shot

According to authorities, officers in the Eighth District at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday responded to domestic-related call of a person with a gun in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

Brown later said the caller had stated that a man was chasing a female down the street with a gun.

When officers arrived, one group went to the front door of a residence, but a second squad car encountered the suspect on foot, police said.

As officers got out of the squad car, the man, who was armed, began running, authorities say.

"At close range, shots were exchanged," Brown said. According to authorities, the officer was struck multiple times.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the head, Brown said. The man was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to Brown, the officer was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The investigation is ongoing," Brown said, noting that body camera footage, ballistic evidence and other video is currently being reviewed. Additionally, the use of force in the incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Brown said.

What We Know About The Suspect

Steven Montano, 18, of Little Village, was previously charged with a misdemeanor in connection with a July 2022 incident in which he fled on foot from a vehicle that was stopped by Chicago police, officials have confirmed.

Thursday, the office of Kim Foxx, the Cook County State's Attorney, said that the suspect was released without bond because of his lack of criminal history.

“The defendant, who had no prior record, was given an I-bond after being charged,” the office said. “The defendant, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not charged with a felony because the evidence does not support a charge of gun possession.”

Foxx’s office said that the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor for running from the vehicle. The driver was charged with felony counts of illegal gun possession.

The defendant in the shooting appeared in court in August, and was offered “an alternative to traditional prosecution,” which included 25 hours of community service. He completed that, and the case was dismissed in November.

What Else We Know

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Supt. Brown in addressing the media Wednesday night.

"I want to remind people that every single day, on every shift, officers run to danger for our safety. If you see an officer tonight, or the next day, thank them for their service. They need our thanks. They need our support, they need to know that every one of our city has their backs," Lightfoot said.

Mayoral runoff candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson also released statements on the officer's death in the line of duty.

"The courageous men and women of the Chicago police department have suffered another tragic loss of one of their own to the ultimate sacrifice of protecting our communities. My heartfelt thoughts are with the officer’s loved ones and the entire CPD family who are grieving during this difficult time. This is a tragic reminder of what our police officers do each and every day, laying their lives on the line for us. This violence must come to an end,” Vallas' statement said.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson released the following statement:

“This is a sad and sorrowful day for our city, and my heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the Chicago police officer whose life was taken in the line of duty in Gage Park this afternoon. I am praying for healing for all those close as we await further details on this tragedy," Johnson said.

In an emotional Facebook post, the Deerfield Police Department on Thursday mourned the fallen officer. "When an officer loses their life, it not only affects their agency, but all of us in blue," the post read in part.

Vasquez-Lasso is the first officer to be killed by gunfire in the line of duty since Officer Ella French was shot and killed Aug. 7, 2021 during a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood.

A total of 557 police officers have died in the line of duty while serving in the city of Chicago.