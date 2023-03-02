State's Attorney Details Previous Case Against Suspect in Fatal Shooting of CPD Officer

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer in Gage Park on Wednesday was charged in a previous incident in 2022, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says.

The 18-year-old suspect, who is in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot in the head, was charged with a misdemeanor in connection with a July 2022 incident in which he fled on foot from a vehicle that was stopped by Chicago police.

The State’s Attorney’s office says that the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor and was released without bond because of his lack of criminal history.

“The defendant, who had no prior record, was given an I-bond after being charged,” the office said. “The defendant, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not charged with a felony because the evidence does not support a charge of gun possession.”

Foxx’s office said that the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor for running from the vehicle. The driver was charged with felony counts of illegal gun possession.

The defendant in the shooting appeared in court in August, and was offered “an alternative to traditional prosecution,” which included 25 hours of community service. He completed that, and the case was dismissed in November.

Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was killed on Wednesday afternoon in Gage Park after responding to a call of man chasing a woman with a gun in the 5200 block of Spaulding, according to police.

Two police units responded to the scene, and when Vasquez-Lasso encountered the suspect, the 18-year-old opened fire, striking him multiple times.

The officer was able to return fire, striking the suspect in the head.

Vasquez-Lasso was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“There’s some broken hearts that will take a long time to grieve,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during a Wednesday press conference.

Vasquez-Lasso is the first officer to be killed by gunfire in the line of duty since Officer Ella French was shot and killed Aug. 7, 2021 during a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The officer, 32, had served on the force for five years, according to officials.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway, with body camera footage and other materials currently being reviewed by detectives.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also looking into the shooting, in accordance with protocols.