‘We Are Heartbroken': What We Know After Chicago Police Officer Shot, Killed in Line of Duty

The Chicago Police Department is in mourning Thursday after an officer responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday afternoon on the city's Southwest side was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"We are heartbroken," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during a press conference Wednesday. "Policing is a big family. People know at some point they may be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice. But you never wish or hope that it actually happens. And tonight, this tragedy did."

According to officials, an investigation is ongoing, and body camera footage from the responding officers is currently being reviewed.

As more details about the incident continue to unfold, here's what we know right now.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

When and Where The Officer Was Shot

According to authorities, officers in the Eighth District at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday responded to domestic-related call of a person with a gun in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

Brown later said the caller had stated that a man was chasing a female down the street with a gun.

When officers arrived, one group went to the front door of a residence, but a second squad car encountered the suspect on foot, police said.

As officers got out of the squad car, the man, who was armed, began running, authorities say.

"At close range, shots were exchanged," Brown said. According to authorities, the officer was struck multiple times.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the head, Brown said. The man was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to Brown, the officer was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The investigation is ongoing," Brown said, noting that body camera footage, ballistic evidence and other video is currently being reviewed. Additionally, the use of force in the incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Brown said.

What We Know About the Officer

While police have not released the deceased officer's name, Supt. Brown on Wednesday said the officer was married, and had recently celebrated five years with the department.

Brown also said that the officer has family in Colombia and other parts of the world, and they are still being notified about what occurred.

"As you know, we haven't given the name," Brown said Wednesday. "And we always ask all of you please respect this family. So we'll have more about this offer later, but we're again we're going to go with the family's pace in their comfort level with sharing more about this officer."

“This is a family of public servants, and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy very hard," Brown added.

Late Wednesday, dozens of Chicago police officers and first responders lined city streets and escorted an ambulance carrying the body of the fallen officer from Mount Sinai Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

A somber moment as officers and first responders lined the streets and dozens of cars with lights on escorted an ambulance carrying the body of a Chicago police officer killed in the of duty Wednesday from Mount Sinai Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The Suspect

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, has limited criminal history, according to police.

“What we know about the offender is he’s 18-years-old. Not much of a criminal history. One prior violation,” Brown said Wednesday.

According to officials, the suspect is alive and remains in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

What Else We Know

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Supt. Brown in addressing the media Wednesday night.

"I want to remind people that every single day, on every shift, officers run to danger for our safety. If you see an officer tonight, or the next day, thank them for their service. They need our thanks. They need our support, they need to know that every one of our city has their backs," Lightfoot said.

Mayoral runoff candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson released statements on the officer's death in the line of duty.

"The courageous men and women of the Chicago police department have suffered another tragic loss of one of their own to the ultimate sacrifice of protecting our communities. My heartfelt thoughts are with the officer’s loved ones and the entire CPD family who are grieving during this difficult time. This is a tragic reminder of what our police officers do each and every day, laying their lives on the line for us. This violence must come to an end,” Vallas said in a statement.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson released the following statement:

“This is a sad and sorrowful day for our city, and my heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the Chicago police officer whose life was taken in the line of duty in Gage Park this afternoon. I am praying for healing for all those close as we await further details on this tragedy," Johnson said.

According to authorities, this fatality is the first to occur in the line of duty since Detective Joseph Tripoli died in Jan. 2022 due to complications from COVID.

A total of 557 police officers have died in the line of duty while serving in the city of Chicago.