Alderman: Chicago Police Officer Shot and Killed on Southwest Side

A Chicago police officer was shot to death in Gage Park late Wednesday afternoon, according to Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, officials said.

The female officer sustained gunshot wounds to her face and leg and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Lopez said.

The officer succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival to the hospital, according to Lopez, alderman for the 15th ward.

There is currently no further information available.

