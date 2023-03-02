Hundreds Attend Prayer Vigil To Support Family Of Chicago Police Officer Killed In The Line of Duty

Just one day after her husband was killed in the line of duty, the grieving wife of Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso joined the community for a prayer vigil Thursday evening on the southwest side.

“We pray Lord that you just give them protection that you give them hope,” one resident said during the vigil.

Vasquez-Lasso's wife surrounded by love and support at Hale Park, as hundreds of people came together to mourn and remember the fallen officer.

“I knew him for 13 years. He was my close friend. I lost my brother as well I’m shook” said his friend Joaquin Iglesias. “He was a really good man, really good guy, braver than myself. Absolutely I know he’s in a good place.”

The men and women of the Chicago Police Department have been left reeling, missing one of their own in the 8th district. Officer Vasquez-Lasso was a five year veteran of the force.

“The Chicago Police Department loss one of our brothers Andres. Law enforcement loss one of their brothers. His family loss their brother,” said 8th District Police Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne. “This hurt is not just the police department. It’s not just national law enforcement. It is his family. It’s for everybody.”

The 32-year-old officer was killed Wednesday responding to a domestic call in Gage Park. His commander says he will never be forgotten.

“Andres went out there and protected us. He protected all of us,” said Spreyne. “He went after the evil that comes after us so that our children could walk the streets. Our wives can go to the grocery store that’s what it’s about. Andres' family now has a huge hole and hopefully we could gather around and bring them tight and close to us.”

Members of the community held candles and wrapped their arms around the officer’s family—relying on their faith to through this difficult time and calling on the public to support their officers.

“I tell them thank you for what you do,” said resident Tracie Ellis. “Because it takes a special person who’s willing to put their lives on the line for other people.”