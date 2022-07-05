Storms Could Turn Severe Across Chicago Tuesday Amid Sweltering Heat

Strong and severe storms are expected to sweep through the Chicago area Tuesday, accompanied by heat indices above 100 degrees.

As a front drops, storms should converge in northern Illinois by the Wisconsin border between 3-5 p.m., then work their way down into Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict.

The severe weather could bring winds up to 70 mph, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and flash flooding overnight and into the morning.

Before the heavy rain moves in, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m., though areas around the lakefront are expected to turn "sharply cooler" Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures climbing into the 90s combined with very humid conditions will result in heat indices of 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm. It will turn sharply cooler near Lake Michigan this afternoon. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/KzcgtldGRq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 5, 2022

High temperatures Tuesday are expected in the mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105-110 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Though cooler with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, the chance for storms continues until the end of the work week, though less severe.

By Saturday and Sunday, the showers and storms should subside, with temperatures continuing in the low to mid-80s range.