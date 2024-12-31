This is your chance to run out and get your last minute party shopping in before stores close early for New Year's Eve.

Although New Year's Eve is not a federal holiday, many places have shortened hours for Tuesday, Dec. 31 -- and that includes bond markets.

According to officials, the US stock market will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Bond markets however will close early on New Year's Eve, at 1 p.m. CT.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 -- New Year's Day -- the stock market and bond markets will be closed. Normal trading hours will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.

As the big countdown approaches, here's what to know about store hours and more for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Grocery stores on New Year's Eve

Many grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve, but many close early. For instance, Jewel-Osco, which is typically open until midnight, is open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Costco stores are also open on New Year's Eve, but have modified store hours, closing at 6 p.m.

According to Mariano's website, most Mariano's pharmacies will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Most Walmart stores have regular hours on Tuesday, open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Most Target stores are open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, but close early, at 9 p.m.

Grocery stores closed on New Year's Day

Costco

Aldi

Trader Joe's

Heinen's

Grocery stores open on New Year's Day

Jewel-Osco

Mariano's

Walmart

Target

Pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS stores are expected to be open with regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but pharmacy hours may vary.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, according to a spokesperson, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator to check hours.

Are banks open on New Year's Eve?

Most banks follow Federal Reserve banking holidays, which means banks are expected to be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, but closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Is there mail on New Year's Eve?

The United States Postal Service is open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, which means mail will be delivered.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, however -- New Year's Day -- is one of the 11 annual holidays the agency observes, which means mail will not be delivered.