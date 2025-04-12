Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, warmer temperatures

By NBC Chicago Staff

After a week that saw chilly temperatures, snowflakes and some of the coldest games in Wrigley Field's history, things will finally warm up in the Chicago area to start the weekend.

While no one should expect a taste of summer this weekend, sunshine returns, with mid-morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s throughout the region.

The mercury will rise steadily into the mid-afternoon, with temperatures likely to reach the low 60s between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., though high temperatures will remain cooler near Lake Michigan.

Temperatures won't drop significantly in the overnight hours, with lows only in the upper 40s with slightly warmer conditions expected Sunday.

Cloud cover is anticipated back in the region to close the weekend, but high temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid 60s in much of the area Sunday.

From there, a milder week is anticipated in the Chicago area, with highs from the mid 50s to low 60s forecasted for the start of the week, with the potential for temperatures to near 70 degrees Thursday.

Conditions are likely to remain primarily dry as well, though a few passing showers are possible Monday ahead of slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday, with forecasted highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

