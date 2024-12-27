Is New Year's Eve a federal holiday? Here's what to know

While Christmas has come and gone, many Americans are planning celebrations for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day as the holidays wrap up.

Those who are planning to get together with friends and family may also be wondering how the holidays cooperate with work schedules, and which days are considered federal holidays in the United States.

According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, New Year's Day is considered to be one of 11 federal holidays throughout the year, while New Year's Eve is not classified as a federal holiday.

This means that while government services such as mail delivery won't be available on New Year's Day, operations continue as normal on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day marks the first of the year's holidays, as well as the first of two in January, with Martin Luther King Jr. Day being observed on the third Monday of each January.

The following days are listed as federal holidays with 2025 dates, according to the OPM:

Jan. 1: New Year's Day

Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Feb. 17: Presidents' Day (officially designated as Washington's Birthday)

May 26: Memorial Day

June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4: Independence Day

Sept. 1: Labor Day

Oct. 13: Columbus Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Nov. 27: Thanksgiving

Dec. 25: Christmas

Additionally, Jan. 20 also serves as Inauguration Day in 2025, in which federal employees in the Washington, D.C. area are entitled to a holiday on the day of inauguration.

Many retailers also have holiday hours in place for one or both of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, while others may close for the holidays.