Fresh off a surprise performance in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, Motown icon Stevie Wonder is embarking on an 11-city tour in the weeks leading up to the 2024 elections, including a stop back in The Windy City.

The "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour travels through several cities in the eastern half of the United States, including Wonder's first full concert in Chicago since October 2015.

The beloved soul singer will conclude his tour in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 2, with the concert expected to begin at 8 p.m.

Wonder's tour begins in Pittsburgh on Oct. 8, and also includes stops throughout other Midwestern cities, including Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis and his hometown of Detroit.

A look at Wonder's upcoming tour dates can be found below:

Oct. 8: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Oct. 10: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Oct. 12: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Oct. 15: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

Oct. 17: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

Oct. 19: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Oct. 22: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Oct. 24: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Oct. 27: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Oct. 30: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Nov. 2: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster here. More information on Wonder's tour can be found on his website.