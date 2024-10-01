Fresh off a surprise performance in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, Motown icon Stevie Wonder is embarking on an 11-city tour in the weeks leading up to the 2024 elections, including a stop back in The Windy City.
The "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour travels through several cities in the eastern half of the United States, including Wonder's first full concert in Chicago since October 2015.
The beloved soul singer will conclude his tour in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 2, with the concert expected to begin at 8 p.m.
Wonder's tour begins in Pittsburgh on Oct. 8, and also includes stops throughout other Midwestern cities, including Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis and his hometown of Detroit.
A look at Wonder's upcoming tour dates can be found below:
- Oct. 8: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Oct. 10: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
- Oct. 12: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Oct. 15: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland
- Oct. 17: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Oct. 19: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
- Oct. 22: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
- Oct. 24: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Oct. 27: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Oct. 30: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Nov. 2: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster here. More information on Wonder's tour can be found on his website.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.